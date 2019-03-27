Matt McGrath, the director of operations and de facto second-in-command at the Port of Astoria since 2014, is leaving the agency at the end of April.
Jim Knight, the Port's executive director, said McGrath's resignation letter did not identify a reason for leaving. McGrath was unavailable for comment.
Knight is interviewing candidates internally to fill McGrath’s position.
“We’ll end up with an interim director, and we’ll work at the staff level of determining our best internal resources first to divide up the work,” he said. “I’m trying to do it from within our organization.”
As essentially the second-in-command at the Port, McGrath’s duties span the breadth of the agency’s operations. He has overseen several efforts to improve the Port, from pursuing the owners of abandoned boats and standardizing the agency's leases to creating a new online mapping and property system Knight said will form the basis of a maintenance program.
“He’s going to be missed,” Knight said. “It’s big shoes to fill.”
McGrath was one of the last remaining administrative hires by Michael Weston, the Port's former interim executive director, along with executive assistant Judy Fattori.
Most of the administrative staff has now been hired under Knight, who said the agency employs between 20 and 30 people, including maintenance and security.
Administrative hires under Knight include finance director Will Isom, finance manager Jim Grey, terminal services manager Susan Transue, assistant property manager Lori Agalzoff, environmental compliance specialist Erin McDonnell, accounts receivable specialist Kate Fleischmann and administrative assistant Ella Marion.
"I’m so proud of this team, how they’re pulling together," Knight said.
