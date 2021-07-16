The Port of Astoria Commission has voted to raise marina rates.
In August, the annual rates for recreational and commercial boats will increase $2 each year until 2023. The seasonal and offseason monthly rates will increase $1 each year until 2023. Daily seasonal rates, as well as daily and monthly trailer parking rates, will also go up.
The Port found it necessary to raise the fees in order to “cover increased operational costs and ongoing capital costs for dredging and pile replacements.”
The commission's vote on Tuesday was unanimous.