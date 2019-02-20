The east side of the Port of Astoria’s Pier 2, where seafood is loaded onto refrigerated trucks, is in danger of closure.
The state recommended in November that a 3-ton weight limit be imposed, and the east side of Pier 2 be closed, by April if repairs are not made.
"If the repairs cannot be completed within this time frame the bridge should be closed until repairs to address these maintenance recommendations have been completed," Bruce Johnson, the state bridge engineer, wrote to the Port in November. "It is ultimately the Port's responsibility to repair the bridge or have the structure closed."
The state's recommendation did not become public until raised at a Port Commission meeting Tuesday by Commissioner Bill Hunsinger.
“I felt this information should have been (brought) to the commission,” he said. “This information came out Nov. (30). So here we are in February, and the commission doesn’t know anything about it.”
The state's guidance on Pier 2 came shortly after the Port closed the East Mooring Basin causeway at the foot of 36th Street in November following a state inspection that found much of the bridge rotting.
Hunsinger has repeatedly criticized Jim Knight, the Port’s executive director, for not sharing enough information with the Port Commission and public.
At a recent meeting, for example, he revealed how the Port lost a $1.5 million state infrastructure grant to repair part of the badly deteriorated docks on the west side of Pier 2, where fishermen offload their catch to processors leasing space in the agency’s warehouse.
The dock on the east side of Pier 2 is nearly 940 feet long, with 115 spans held up by timber pile-and-post structures called bents. The state had last recommended weight restrictions, and a possible closure, on the east side of Pier 2 in 2016 unless the Port made emergency repairs to nearly 50 urgent and critical bents. The Port posted the 3-ton weight limit, made some repairs under the dock, and sometime in 2017 removed the weight limit signs.
But an inspection late last year found 48 bents “with minimal or no bearing under the timber posts or on top of the timber piles,” Johnson wrote.
“Due to the deteriorated condition of this bridge, with each major portion of the bridge being in ‘serious’ condition, we recommend the bridge be posted again at 3 tons for all vehicles,” he wrote. “This is the minimum rating for a bridge to remain in service.”
Along with the East Mooring Basin causeway, the issues on the east side of Pier 2 are compounded by the deteriorating dock on the west side. The Port has estimated $7 million to fix problems throughout Pier 2.
The Port had received a $1.5 million grant in 2016 from the state’s Connect Oregon infrastructure improvement program to repair about 30,000 square feet of dock on the west side of Pier 2.
But after December 2015 storms left damage throughout the central waterfront, the Port attempted to use the state grant instead as a local match on a larger pot of relief money it has unsuccessfully sought from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Knight has blamed delays with FEMA for why he decided to return the state grant money. He was not immediately available for comment Wednesday .
At the meeting Tuesday, Hunsinger ran through a list of complaints about Knight's past actions and unsuccessfully attempted to have the Port Commission schedule a special meeting to review his employment.
"Sometimes when you have a basketball team failing, you replace the coach," he said.
Commission President Frank Spence, a stalwart supporter of Knight, declined Hunsinger's request, saying Knight has a contract and deserves due process.
Commissioner Robert Stevens said that while Hunsinger makes good points, he weakens them with character assassination against Knight and the Port staff.
"We’ve got to pull ourself out of this hole, and we’re going to do it with staff," he said.
Commissioner Dirk Rohne concurred with Stevens. Commissioner James Campbell had left the meeting by the point of the exchange over Knight.
(1) comment
Wow! This is the 2nd pier to be broken or closed in less then 12 months. Maybe the voters should step back and take a look at the people who are handling the money. They have no problem trying spemd money to make sure heroin addicts getthier dope, in the mean time they poop all over the walls at the playground and the playground will go weeks and weeks with nobody cleaning it or raking leaves, and nobody enforces dogs in playground and they are there daily pooping also, my kids have gotten dog poop on them and people poop, nothing like following in the footsteps of San Fransico, lol. Maybe insteand of building the pier or fixing it you should build another statue or some other nonsense project that has been done over past 5 years. Or hey idea how about getting homelessness cleaned up its disgusting.
