The Port of Astoria hopes the Astoria Regional Airport’s connection to the military and Columbia River commerce will help the aging airfield get a higher priority with the state.
The state is updating the Oregon Aviation Plan for the first time in more than a decade. Gary Kobes, the Port's airport manager, created an economic impact analysis to show the airport’s value.
The airport supports nearly 370 jobs with an estimated $22 million payroll, the analysis found. More than 60 percent of the jobs are with the Coast Guard’s Sector Columbia River, while 25 percent are from electric airplane tug manufacturer Lektro.
Between local operations and visiting aircraft, the airport produces an estimated economic impact of $75.5 million.
While Brim Aviation only accounts for about 15 employees at the airport, its impact is largely felt by taking Columbia River Bar Pilots to and from passing ships.
“The airport touches about 70 percent of the shipping on the Columbia River,” Kobes said.
In addition to Coast Guard operations and training, the airport takes in military traffic going to and from Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton and Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. The military connections are a large part of why the airport, which loses money operationally, accounts for the vast majority of the Port’s grant revenue.
The Port Commission recently approved spending up to $230,000 on a local match to secure $4.1 million in federal grants for the fiscal year. The outlay also makes the Port eligible for another $3.7 million supplemental grant with no local match required.
“If it weren’t for the airport being there, there’d be a lot of business that wouldn’t be there, including the Coast Guard,” Commissioner James Campbell said.
The airport is also of critical importance in a natural disaster, Port Commissioner Robert Stevens said.
Jim Knight, the Port's executive director, who is part of a state committee reviewing aviation grants, has sounded alarm bells about the lack of state funding for port and airport projects in the coming two-year state budget. He’ll be using the airport’s impact to stump for funding at the state Legislature.
The Port Commission supported a grant request by the Oregon Aviation Industries Cluster Group to explore a statewide on-demand air taxi service. The association is trying to partner with airports in Astoria, John Day and Newport to start the service.
The Port was also approached by representatives of the Seaside Municipal Airport asking for help in maintaining and insuring a courtesy vehicle from the airstrip. Bruce Francis, a member of the Seaside Airport Advisory Committee, said the help would be a minimal burden and something the Port could do to assist South County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.