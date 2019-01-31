The Port of Astoria is suing a boat owner for more than $112,000 for failing to pay moorage and abandoning his vessel at the East Mooring Basin.
The Port claims Nick Mathias, a California resident and owner of the sailing vessel Coastwise, fell more than $12,600 behind on moorage before sending a letter in September notifying the agency he would be abandoning the vessel.
Mathias is the latest in a string of vessel owners the Port has gone after for back-due moorage and abandonment of vessels as the agency tries to cut down on derelict vessels languishing in its marinas.
The agency was recently granted a $41,000 judgement against Marvin Olson, a Colorado resident and owner of the 1976 wooden sailboat John Muir, over haul-out, storage and salvage fees after the vessel was abandoned at North Tongue Point.
The Port this month received more than $17,000 from Henry Tomingas, an Alaska resident and owner of the charter vessel Wilderness Explorer, over unpaid moorage at North Tongue Point.
