The Port of Astoria will not pursue a larger lift at the boatyard in Uniontown at this time but will make improvements to better support commercial and recreational vessels.

BST Associates, a consulting firm, was hired to undertake a study looking at expanding the boatyard and reviewing approaches for the East Mooring Basin. The consultant introduced data and findings to Port commissioners in June.

The Port plans improvements to a boatyard on Pier 3.

