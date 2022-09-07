The Port of Astoria will not pursue a larger lift at the boatyard in Uniontown at this time but will make improvements to better support commercial and recreational vessels.
BST Associates, a consulting firm, was hired to undertake a study looking at expanding the boatyard and reviewing approaches for the East Mooring Basin. The consultant introduced data and findings to Port commissioners in June.
At the time, the consultant spelled out a number of options at each location, but funding challenges stood in the way of any major upgrades to infrastructure. At a meeting Tuesday, the final iteration of the plan laid out guidance.
Although the idea of replacing the Port’s 88-ton lift at the boatyard with a larger one was considered, the primary recommendation of the consultant was to focus on expanding facilities to support the lift already in use.
“While there is some possibility and some potential with a larger lift, at this time, according to BST, they’re saying that you might want to reevaluate this in the future when we’re getting to the point where we want to look at putting in a larger lift,” Matt McGrath, the Port’s deputy director, said. “In the meantime, we just need to develop the existing boatyard facilities to their capacity.”
The consultant recommended against pursuing a larger lift for now because of the cost associated with needed infrastructure to support it, as the existing lift pier could not accommodate a larger lift.
The consultant also stated that the 88-ton lift serves most of the boats in the Port’s primary markets, while noting that Hyak Maritime, which is pursuing a 1,500-ton mobile lift at Tongue Point, could serve larger vessels.
However, the 88-ton lift is deteriorating, and McGrath said the Port will look to replace it within the next five years.
The Port plans to put up an environmental work building to house the lift and block the wind and rain. McGrath said the agency may look to put up a second one in the near future.
The boatyard, which supports commercial and recreational vessels, will also see a maintenance shop for vendors, improvements to the pier, additional moorage and other upgrades. Last month, the Port approved a two-station restroom and shower trailer for boatyard customers.
Port commissioners praised the plan and saw it as a tool for pursuing grants and other funding avenues in the future.
“Being a boater myself, a good, dependable boatyard is very valuable to boaters and fishermen,” Commissioner Robert Stevens said. “The word will spread, which I think it is.”
The East Mooring Basin, which partially collapsed into the Columbia River last September, still largely remains a question mark.
The consultant found that the moorage revenue at the basin will fall significantly short of what would be needed to cover improvements and recommended that the Port solicit proposals for partnerships with the private or public sectors.
Through Connect Oregon, the state’s funding program for nonhighway transportation projects, the Port was seeking $8 million to help fund rehabilitation at the basin, but missed out on the grant earlier this year.
“As we move forward on the East (Mooring) Basin, I think the Port is going to have to really look at things in an out-of-the-box fashion because given the constraints … with the amount of investment required, there is just not a great path forward with how you might accomplish that,” Will Isom, the Port's executive director, said.
“Even in partnering potentially with the private sector, you still run into the problem that you have this huge infrastructure issue and how you overcome that.”