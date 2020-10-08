In 2007, Portland design firm Crandall Arambula was creating a master plan for the Port of Astoria’s central waterfront, envisioning a mix of public parklands, tourist shopping centers and a boatyard cluster around Pier 3.
The plan was done in concert with the city, which controls the urban renewal dollars the Port hoped would help move it forward.
But the master plan was never adopted as a new Port Commission pivoted toward a more industrial focus centered around the return of log exports.
Now the Port is going back to the 2007 plan as the agency tries to get city and state support.
City officials recently met with Will Isom, the Port's executive director, at the Chinook Building, an aging commercial complex at the West Mooring Basin the Port is emptying out in the hopes to rehabilitate.
The city informed the Port it would need a new waterfront master plan before any money from the Astor West Urban Renewal District would be released to help rehab the building.
Isom on Tuesday shared with Port commissioners a copy of a 2007 presentation about the Crandall Arambula plan, which he said the agency had already spent six figures on despite never adopting.
“Many of the elements of that plan are things that we either have contemplated in our strategic plan, or items that, as a staff, we have talked about,” he said.
The old plan envisioned a retail shop at Bornstein Seafoods, an esplanade east of the Astoria Riverwalk Inn where the Port has torn down the former Seafare Restaurant, a public boat ramp, an extension of the Astoria Riverfront Trolley to Pier 3 and the strip of parkland that runs along the western edge of the pier.
“I think it makes sense to use that plan as a starting point, and sort of work on amending that, rather than start from scratch,” Isom said.
City Manager Brett Estes said both parties had the Crandall Arambula plan on their minds when the city and Port met at the Chinook Building. The city has always wanted a shared vision for the west side, Estes said. In that spirit, the city offered to use urban renewal dollars to update the Port's waterfront master plan.
“I had suggested that this could be something that we would put on the table to help see this move forward,” Estes said.
