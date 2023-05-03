The Port of Astoria is pursuing several federal grants to fund a substantial rehabilitation project planned for Pier 2.

The agency recently submitted a grant application through the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, with an asking price of $25.3 million — a large increase from previous requests. It is the Port’s second request for funding from the federal administration this year.

Pier 2 in Uniontown has infrastructure challenges.

