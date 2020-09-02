The Port of Astoria is preparing to meet with tenants about the future of the Chinook Building, an ailing commercial complex overlooking the West Mooring Basin where the agency hopes to attract private investment.
“We’re working on arranging meetings with each tenant of the building to discuss the future,” Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said. “For a while now, we haven’t been marketing any of the empty spaces in that building or looking for new tenants, because of the condition of the building and the numerous issues that need to be addressed.”
The Port recently leased out the former NW Wild Products fish shop to Roy Breur, who runs Astoria Marina Seafoods with partner Amanda Cordero. But Isom said the move was in response to people at the marina actively calling for a food option. The Port had also looked at bringing in food trucks.
Isom also commented on Andy Betnar, who had run a bait and tackle shop for more than a decade before notifying the Port in June he would terminate his lease by the end of August. Betnar intended to sell his business to newcomer Jason Erickson.
About a week ago, Betnar tried to cancel his termination and told the Port he was selling the business, Isom said. The Port wasn’t looking to replace him in the Chinook Building but had Erickson fill out an application.
“Unfortunately, he didn’t meet all the criteria to be one of the Port tenants,” Isom said. “So we’ve communicated to him that ... we’re not looking to replace anyone in the current space that Andy occupied, but if at some point in the future he can meet that criteria to become a tenant, we do have other spaces available if he’s interested.”
Betnar has threatened to sue the Port if the agency ended up leasing his former suite to someone besides Erickson.
Port commissioners took exception to what they saw as a tenant going to the news media to unfairly bash the agency. The Astorian reported on Betnar’s legal threats earlier this week.
Isom commented on the difficulty of managing 130 tenants throughout the Port, most of whom he said are content except for a few bound to have issues periodically. The problems are exacerbated by the deteriorating conditions at the Chinook Building, he said.
“Going forward, I think it’s important the Port has a plan and works with the tenants for how we’re going to rehab that building, and whether that’s the Port doing it,” Isom said. “Or we’ve talked about in the past about potentially selling that building, and maybe a private entity moves ahead with that rehab of the building.”
The Port has long hoped private investment would help improve the area around the marina, a prime spot for redevelopment. The agency leased the Chinook Building in 2017 to developers William Orr and Chester Trabucco, who used to operate the Astoria Riverwalk Inn and envisioned a cohesive marina village commercial district. But they lost the operation of the hotel, and the Chinook Building went back to the Port.
Port Commissioner James Campbell called on the Port to save the Chinook Building and figure out how to modernize it.
“I compare that to Noah’s Ark,” he said. “I think it was built about the same time. But it is a grand old building.”
Dirk Rohne, the president of the Port Commission, said he’s partial to leasing the land to a developer who can make the rehabilitation possible.
Port staff recently deconstructed the former Seafare Restaurant next door to the Chinook Building to prevent it from falling in the water. The Port will likely market the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, which wraps around the marina, after learning it could make up to $4 million more over the next decade by selling the building and leasing the land to a private owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.