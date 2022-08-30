As the Port of Astoria recovers from years of financial instability, the agency has seen improved revenue from the boatyard and West Mooring Basin.
While the numbers are estimated until the agency’s audit is complete, the financials from the last fiscal year that ended in June show the boatyard received over $220,000 — or 158% — above what was budgeted. Revenue from the West Mooring Basin came in $46,813 — or 107% — above projections. The revenue from both facilities were higher than the previous fiscal year’s figures.
Will Isom, the Port's executive director, called the financial performance of the boatyard and marina “encouraging.”
“One of the goals back when I started at the Port actually, specifically looking at the marina, which had operated in the red for a long time, was to make sure that that business unit was more self-sustained,” he said. “ … Ideally, these business units would be able to operate on a stand-alone basis and the revenue they generate would be sufficient to not only fund annual operations, but also invest back into the facility.”
For the marina, Isom partially attributed the increased revenue to the higher price of fuel and an ongoing rate increase to moorage, but added that the volume of customers has been high.
Looking to meet the demand for moorage, the Port has invested in the replacement of pilings and dredging.
Isom said the boatyard is also seeing greater demand. In June, the Port received results from a feasibility study to expand the facility.
“I think there is some evidence that we have demand and we’re starting to meet more of that demand,” he said. “As we move forward with this expansion, I think there’s hopefully going to be even more significant growth than what we’re seeing at the boatyard.”
With the challenges the Port faces with deferred maintenance and deteriorating infrastructure, the agency spent nearly $3.5 million in capital outlays during the last fiscal year.
In addition to expanding the boatyard, the Port has plans to redevelop the waterfront and add businesses to the Airport Industrial Park in Warrenton.
“Starting back in 2020, with not only the loss of log exports at the Port, but then also with the pandemic, what that’s done is really force the Port, initially on the expense side, to really try to lean out the organization to do things with less resource and, quite honestly, I think we’ve done a good job at that,” Isom said.
Isom hopes the Port can continue to bring in more revenue and instill confidence in outside stakeholders and the public in order to get in a “better position to garner financial support for some of the infrastructure.”
“I am optimistic about the things we are doing operationally, but I also understand the gravity of some of the infrastructure issues we have and we’re going to continue to push really hard to find ways to get those problems addressed, whether that be through grants or legislative efforts — those are things we continue to push hard on,” he said.