The Port of Astoria has settled a dispute with the owner of a derelict boat Coastwise formerly parked at the East Mooring Basin.
The Port voluntarily dismissed all claims without costs against Nick Mathias, the vessel’s owner. The details of the settlement were not disclosed.
The Port sued Mathias last year for more than $112,000 in back-due moorage and abandonment fees. The agency claims the California resident sent a letter in September announcing he would abandon the Coastwise.
Mathias claimed the Port unfairly raised the rent on him while the East Mooring Basin deteriorated. Last year, The Port closed a rotting causeway at the marina, requiring boat owners to board skiffs to reach their vessels.
“They knew I couldn’t move the boat. They knew I had no choice but to keep paying,” Mathias wrote in his response to the Port’s lawsuit. “There was no way I could continue to pay this amount so I had no choice but to abandon the boat along with all of the money I had spent fixing it up.”
The boat has since been taken away.
The settlement ends the last of three lawsuits the Port has filed in the past two years trying to cut down on derelict vessels languishing in its marinas. The agency secured a $41,000 judgement against Marvin Olson, a Colorado resident and owner of the 1976 wooden sailboat John Muir, and more than $17,000 from Henry Tomingas, an Alaska resident and owner of the charter vessel Wilderness Explorer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.