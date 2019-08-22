The Port of Astoria is suing a boat owner for $147,000 in alleged damage to Pier 3.
The Port claims the fishing boat Marathon, owned by Marathon Fisheries out of Lincoln County, ran into Pier 3 in July, causing a large portion of the dock to fall off into the Columbia River.
Astoria Police Officer Matt Hansen confirmed the accident by speaking with crew members and reviewing video footage, according to the Port. The agency received a quote from marine contractor Bergerson Construction for $147,000 in necessary repairs, later confirmed by a surveyor hired by the Marathon’s insurers.
“Despite clear liability and sum certain damages that were confirmed by defendant’s own contracted surveyor and are not subject to reasonable dispute, defendant Marathon recently failed to respond to the Port’s attempt to resolve this matter out of court, and has instead forced the Port to file this lawsuit to enforce its right of recovery,” the Port’s lawsuit said.
