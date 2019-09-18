The Port of Astoria Commission is poised to approve a new strategic business plan Oct. 1 before sending it off to the state in the hopes of getting more help fixing crumbling infrastructure.
But Port commissioners have differing opinions on how much penance the agency should pay in the plan for past mistakes.
Mary McArthur, the executive director of the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, has been helping the Port to update its strategic business plan over the past three years. The update largely focuses on returning the Port to financial sustainability and public credibility over the next two years.
McArthur has taken a hard line on acknowledging the Port’s past throughout the document. Commissioner Robert Stevens questioned whether the criticism could be contained in a specific section of the report.
“Who wants to see us trash ourselves throughout the document?” he asked McArthur and fellow commissioners during a discussion on the plan Tuesday.
Stevens honed in on comments in the plan by Dave Harlan, the ports manager for Business Oregon, criticizing the Port’s past misuse of state grants meant for Pier 2, the seafood processing dock the Port hopes the state will help pay to repair. McArthur has argued the Port needs the criticism to show people like Harlan, who will review the plan, that the agency has turned the corner.
The Port has received several kudos since Jim Knight resigned as executive director in June and was replaced by Will Isom, the agency’s finance director. Isom brought back Matt McGrath, the Port’s former director of operations, who quit over disagreements with Knight’s management. He also negotiated a labor contact with the Port’s longshore-represented workforce tying their pay to the agency’s operating gains.
Dirk Rohne, the president of the Port Commission, said the agency needs a longer track record than three months to forget its past misdeeds.
“We want to put ourselves in a position where we can regain a relationship with the state of Oregon,” he said. “So I’m all in favor of keeping the good, the bad and the ugly in this plan.”
Other commissioners seemed receptive to keeping — but possibly condensing — the criticism in the plan, while making clear that the issues are in the past.
Commissioner Scott McClaine agreed with Stevens about putting the criticism in a distinct section.
Commissioner James Campbell said the plan could be a bit nicer to the Port Commission, since some commissioners are fairly new.
“We need to make sure it’s in the past tense, and that the commission and administration have moved forward,” Commissioner Frank Spence said.
But the Port should not try to deceive people like Harlan and state Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, who already know the Port’s issues, Spence said.
Isom said he has been less focused on the criticism of the Port’s past mistakes and more on specific steps in the strategic plan to get better.
“If we get the plan done, then the politics don’t matter,” he said. “The proof is in the pudding.”
