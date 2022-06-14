A portion of the Buoy Beer Co. building collapsed over the Columbia River on Tuesday night.
It was not immediately clear what caused the damage. No one was known to be in that part of the building at the time.
The call to law enforcement went out at 6:10 p.m.
A natural gas leak was reported. All utilities have since been turned off.
Emergency responders were on scene. The U.S. Coast Guard patrolled the river.
Fences have been put up to keep people from traversing the Astoria Riverwalk between between Seventh and Eighth streets.
Astoria Riverfront Trolley runs will be suspended through that stretch.
A building assessment to determine the structure's stability was ongoing as of Tuesday night, according to City Manager Brett Estes.
According to Jessyka Dart-McLean, Buoy Beer’s marketing manager, the part of the building that caved in had been closed off to employees and the public.
“The Columbia River waters shift, and that’s what we were battling against in that area,” she said.
Cans of beer and debris could be seen in the river after the collapse.
Jordan Lance, the former lead cook who worked at Buoy Beer until last year, was among the onlookers gathered at the Sixth Street pier.
"I'm sad, but not as sad as I am for friends who still work here, people who are thinking about jobs, payments, lifestyle," he said. "I'm definitely sad to see it happening, but I knew it would happen sooner or later."
In September, Buoy Beer closed their kitchen after discovering issues with the dock and pilings beneath.
The company, one of the North Coast’s largest breweries, has been expanding their waterfront campus into neighboring buildings over the past few years.