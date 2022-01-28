Jennifer Kinzey, a Portland attorney who originally filed to run in the Democratic primary for state Senate District 16, which encompasses the North Coast, is no longer running for the seat.

She discovered that her residence falls just outside the Senate district.

Kinzey, who works at Ridehalgh & Associates, has instead filed to run in the Democratic primary for state House District 34 held by state Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton.

“I felt that was the place where I could make the biggest difference,” she said in an interview.

