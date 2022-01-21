A Portland attorney has filed to run in the Democratic primary for state Senate District 16.

Jennifer Kinzey, a former special prosecutor at the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, works at Ridehalgh & Associates.

Melissa Busch, a Warren resident, is also running in the Democratic primary.

State Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, is relinquishing her House District 32 seat to run for Senate in the Republican primary.

Betsy Johnson resigned from the Senate to launch an independent campaign for governor. County commissioners in Senate District 16 appointed Rachel Armitage, of Warren, to fill out Johnson’s term.

