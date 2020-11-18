A Portland nonprofit is looking to help local nonprofits on the North Coast impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Funded by a grant through the Oregon Community Foundation, Metropolitan Family Service is looking to help an Astoria-based nonprofits with tasks and programs that might be beyond their reach right now.
Metropolitan Family Service has one slot left for this Social Purpose Works program and is looking for candidates specifically in Astoria, according to spokeswoman Cyndi Rhoads.
Nonprofits interested in applying should visit www.socialpurpose.works
