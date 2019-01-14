A little over a year ago, the ports of Astoria and Ilwaco signed the first-ever intergovernmental agreement across the Columbia River to dredge the Port’s West Mooring Basin and open 35 slips at a marina with a waiting list of more than 100 boats.
But the partnership only removed half of the expected sediment and opened less than a third of the intended slips, requiring a private mediation to avoid a lawsuit.
“Fundamentally, we didn’t get what we wanted, and they didn’t get what they wanted,” said Jim Knight, the executive director of the Port of Astoria.
The cash-strapped Port has not been able to dredge the West Mooring Basin, a popular marina just west of the Astoria Bridge, in more than a decade. Many of the slips turn to sandbars at low tide, leaving boats high and dry and damaging docks.
Dredging is allowed on the lower Columbia between Nov. 1 and Feb. 28. The Port’s maintenance staff and its aging dredge, the Felkins, are often tied up dredging the waterfront to keep log, fishing and cruise ship docks open for business.
The Washington port, mostly based around marinas in Ilwaco and Chinook, had a hydraulic suction dredge small enough to fit inside the Astoria marina’s seawalls. Ilwaco agreed to dredge in Astoria in November and December of 2017 before heading back across the river to maintain marinas.
“All intentions were that we were going to be able to help out a neighboring port, and we did the best we could,” said Guy Glenn Jr., the manager of the Port of Ilwaco.
Ilwaco’s dredging in Astoria was supposed to start Nov. 1, but took nearly an additional month to commence. The project was beset by problems, from Astoria taking longer to get federal permits to Ilwaco’s dredge breaking down. The project also faced delays from stormy weather.
Ilwaco’s dredge ultimately returned to Washington after only opening up about 10 boat slips.
“Fortunately, from the Port of Astoria’s perspective, we only agreed to pay for what was actually dredged,” Knight said.
The two sides, differing in their opinions over who was at fault, brought in a mediator to negotiate a settlement. Port commissioners from both sides also reached out to each other.
The Port had prepaid Ilwaco around $130,000 to help cover the dredging costs, according to Knight, and Ilwaco eventually reimbursed more than $50,000. The two port commissions finalized a settlement late last year.
“It just didn’t quite get to the expectations,” said Port of Ilwaco Commissioner Butch Smith, who spoke with Port of Astoria Commission President Frank Spence and Commissioner Dirk Rohne seeking a solution. “Both ports left satisfied and in a good working relationship.”
Despite the failure of the partnership, Knight and Glenn both said the two ports are on amicable terms.
Astoria’s dredge, the Felkins, is often beset by its own mechanical issues, while dredging in-house leaves the agency’s limited maintenance staff stretched thin each winter and less able to work on land.
The Port is going out within the next two months for bids on dredging its central waterfront and the West Mooring Basin. “When that pricing comes back, that will give us some clarity on whether to do it in-house or use third-party contractors,” Knight said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.