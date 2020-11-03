SEASIDE — David Posalski, the owner of Tsunami Sandwich Co., edged Kathy Kleczek, a former transit district board member, for Ward 4 on the City Council.
Posalski took 43% of the vote, while Kleczek had 32% and Adam Wood, who works at Highlands Golf Club in Gearhart, had 24%.
“I would like to thank the residents of Ward 4 in Seaside for their support and trust,” Posalski said. “I look forward to representing them in the future. I congratulate my opponents on a great, positive race and for making the decision and sacrifice in deciding to run. I look forward to having their help accomplishing great goals for our city.”
Posalski, Kleczek and Wood competed after City Councilor Seth Morrisey, first elected in 2014, said he would not seek a new term.
Voters also approved Measure 4-206, which authorized the Seaside School District to extend an annual property tax of $0.52 per $1,000 of assessed value for five years. The taxes will be used for district operations.
The measure will provide an estimated $8.1 million over five years. Without the additional revenue, the school district would have had to reduce staff and services.
Posalski moved to Seaside in 2010 and opened Tsunami Sandwich Co. He now owns five local businesses with more than 60 employees. He ran on a record of six years on the Seaside Chamber of Commerce board and Seaside Transportation Commission and three years on the Seaside Planning Commission.
Posalski’s priorities are to support emergency responders, ensure transportation safety and reduce the effect of tourism on livability in neighborhoods. He wants to see the S. Holladay Drive corridor revitalized to improve living conditions, provide work and draw people off of U.S. Highway 101.
Kleczek is the former chairwoman of the Sunset Empire Transportation District board and the representative for the district on Northwest Transportation Options. She also serves on the Special Districts Association of Oregon’s board.
She said she would have balanced the needs of residents and the tourism economy, and found ways to make city government more accessible.
First-time candidate Wood, a 12-year resident and assistant golf professional at the Highlands Golf Club in Gearhart, has served five years on the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation Foundation board.
Wood’s priorities were community engagement, housing and emergency preparedness.
He said he would have sought to find a reasonable capacity on vacation rentals. He wanted to work with developers to help them build four- to 12-unit complexes so that people who work in Seaside can afford to live in the community.
City Councilor Tom Horning won reelection unchallenged in Ward 3, while Councilor Randy Frank was unopposed for reelection to the Ward 1 and Ward 2 at-large position.
Horning, a geologist who has called for greater disaster preparation, was first elected in 2016. During the campaign, he praised the direction of the City Council and said he would “like to see us moving forward in a positive direction.”
Frank, a former business owner entering his third term, said he sought to continue the work the council has accomplished. He is a 20-year member of the Seaside Downtown Development Association, with nine years on the board. He serves with the Seaside Airport Advisory Committee.
"I have appreciated how well we have worked together. We have workshops, everybody is very good about working with other people, taking input, considering what we want to do moving forward and making good decisions where we all agree," he said of the council. "It's been a great group facilitated with a great city staff."
