WARRENTON — The U.S. Postal Service is studying whether Warrenton needs a new post office after pressure from members of Oregon’s congressional delegation.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, who visited the city’s aging post office near the corner of Harbor Drive and Main Avenue in August, wrote to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy last month about its inadequate condition.
“Resourceful U.S. Postal Service employees have been forced to store mail and packages outdoors under tarps during high-volume periods,” the Democrats wrote. “Outdoor storage obviously poses a security risk, and it is untenable on Oregon’s North Coast, which is well-known for its wet and windy winters. This situation is likely to result in damage or destruction of mail.”
The Postal Service leases the Warrenton building through at least October 2024 from Darb Fishing LLC, owned by the Bjork family in Astoria. Cory Brown, a spokesman for the Postal Service, wrote back to Bonamici and Wyden in late September, saying the building was studied and deemed sufficient for local demand as of 2017.
“However, a new study has been undertaken to review the current situation,” Brown wrote. “In the event that it is determined that additional capacity is required, then the Postal Service, in compliance with all regulatory requirements, may examine options to expand service.”
The Postal Service leases an even smaller part-time facility in Hammond through November 2024. Brown wrote that the Postal Service has no plans to relocate in Hammond.
City Manager Linda Engbretson said there was talk when she started working for Warrenton in 1995 of relocating the post office across Second Street from City Hall on land occupied by the Public Works Department.
“They had originally even put down some earnest money on where the public works site is,” she said. “And then there was some underground cleanup that had to be done, and the funding from the federal government went away. So it’s a long time coming.”
Bonamici and Wyden's push for a new post office in Warrenton comes amid widespread concerns that President Donald Trump is restricting the Postal Service because of his concerns about mail-in voting in the upcoming election. In August, Bonamici and Wyden defended the Postal Service as a critical lifeline they say has been undermined by the president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.