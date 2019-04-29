WARRENTON – About 800 people lost power Monday afternoon near Sunset Beach after a dump truck snagged a power line.
The outage, which was reported around 1:15 p.m., occurred after the dump truck rolled over near milepost 9 on U.S. Highway 101, said Tom Gauntt, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.