U.S. Highway 101 Business was closed Saturday morning at the Old Youngs Bay Bridge due to downed power lines.
Crews were also working on a transformer that blew out just after 7 a.m. on Franklin Avenue and 16th Street in Astoria.
More than 1,300 Pacific Power customers in Astoria were without power.
Traffic lights in downtown Astoria were also out.
Pacific Power expects power to be restored before 3 p.m.
