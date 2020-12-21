A power outage in Astoria left about 1,400 customers without electricity for several hours on Monday.
The power went out early Monday afternoon and was not restored until about 7:15 p.m.
Another outage occurred at about 1 p.m. after a tree fell through a power line south of Warrenton and disrupted power for about 900 customers, according to a Pacific Power spokesman.
The power outage prompted the cancellation of the Astoria City Council meeting, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall.
