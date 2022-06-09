The elevator at Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities, has been down since a power outage Tuesday afternoon, leaving some residents unable to come and go from their apartments.
The power outage affected more than 7,400 customers in the Astoria area for more than an hour and caused disruptions for businesses and local government. The cause was traced to damage at the substation south of Youngs Bay.
In a letter to residents of Owens-Adair, the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which owns the four-story, 46-unit complex off Exchange Street near downtown, said the power outage caused failure to the elevator and that a search for the parts needed to make the repair was underway.
Jim Evans, the housing authority's interim director, told The Astorian there is no timeline yet for restoring elevator service.
He said a technician had to order parts, but because of the age of the equipment, he was not sure if it was something they would have in stock.
"We are also working with our insurance company, as there may be coverages that can help us cover costs if we need to temporarily relocate people, if the repair timeline becomes protracted," Evans said in an email on Thursday.
Jane Wilson, who lives on the second floor of Owens-Adair, told The Astorian that she has had a difficult time getting up and down the stairs, but that some of her neighbors cannot use the stairs at all.
One of her friends is blind and has a hard time walking downstairs. She needs help walking her dog until the elevator is repaired.
"It's really cumbersome for all of us," Wilson said.
"We can't get our mail. A lot of people can't get out to even go to the grocery store and can't put our groceries back upstairs because we can't get upstairs."
Other residents were exasperated and claimed the elevator has broken down several times over the past few years.
Some worry residents will be unable to get their medications or make it to medical appointments.
In April, the housing authority, which provides critical housing assistance to low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties, unveiled a plan to double the size of the apartment complex and update the existing building.
A new, four-story, 50-unit apartment project called the Owens-Adair Annex would mirror the building and likely serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities earning 30% to 50% of the area median income.