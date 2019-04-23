The Coast Pregnancy Clinic, a Christian pregnancy resource center that sees on average several hundred women a year, has moved to a new location on Sixth Street.
The clinic is part of evangelical crisis pregnancy network Care Net. It offers pregnancy testing and ultrasounds; parental classes and supplies; referrals for prenatal care, adoptions, housing and other support; and counseling. All services are free.
Clients first come into the counseling room to learn about the stages of pregnancy and options such as keeping the baby, adoption or abortion, said Jan Johnson, a spokeswoman for the pregnancy center.
“None of us are hoping that’s going to happen, but we don’t put any pressure on anybody at all,” Johnson said of abortions. “All we do is say, ‘Well; do you understand what happens when you do that?’ And even if you decide to do that we’re here to support you afterward.”
The center was originally located in Ilwaco, Washington, but moved to Astoria to be closer to the majority of its clientele, said Alicia Mathews, a volunteer client advocate. It previously rented a small slot of a storefront on Ninth Street.
Staff said the new location is larger and more discreet. The Sixth Street building was previously a child care center.
