In a last-ditch effort to save a farmhouse on the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, the Lower Columbia Preservation Society is urging county commissioners to halt a planned burn.
In December, the Fair Board decided to donate the farmhouse to the Oregon State Fire Marshal for firefighter training instead of paying for demolition. The board agreed not to spend any more money on the house.
The Fair Board had looked at several options to restore the house over the years, including a partnership with the preservation society, but none panned out.
The preservation society sent the board a proposal in November to potentially split the cost of moving the farmhouse offsite, estimated at $10,000 each.
Rachel Jensen, the executive director of the preservation society, said what they really wanted in November was a delay so the preservation society could have more time to create a strategy.
However, she believes the board has "farmhouse fatigue" from going over all the different options.
"We really just needed more time. But by the time it was really on our radar and we had the capacity to work with it, they were already well far down their path," Jensen said. "So, we understand that, but we also can’t stand by and not take a stand if we’re the preservation society."
Anticipating a planned burn this month, the preservation society sent a letter to county commissioners last week asking them to halt the burn and consider better alternatives.
The letter outlines the top three reasons not to burn the house and asks the county to work with the preservation society to develop a plan for the John Jacob Astor Experiment Station superintendent’s house.
The preservation society argues the house is a significant historic resource that should be restored and reused. They argue it can even be renovated for housing and put back on the tax rolls.
The letter also asks commissioners to confirm the farmhouse has been tested for hazardous materials like lead and asbestos, which can cause an environmental hazard when burned.
The Fair Board's records show asbestos was removed from the farmhouse in 2013.
John Lewis, the fair manager, said the board has looked at all options for the house. The board explored selling the house to a private buyer last April, saying the farmhouse did not fit into their priorities or strategic plan.
"We feel like the community should be well aware of what’s happening because demolition is forever and so it’s a big decision to make," Jensen said.
