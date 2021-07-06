Somewhere in Oregon, a bandit is on the loose.
Fernando Rojas-Galván, a Spanish instructor at Clatsop Community College, is set to ride 1,600 miles around Oregon in July to raise money for student textbooks, a journey he’s labeling the “Bandit Biking for Books.”
Sponsored by the college foundation, his goal is to raise $150,000 upon returning to Astoria at the end of the month. The goal represents enough money to provide at least one textbook to each student each term of the upcoming school year.
Rojas-Galván took the first strides of his trip in Seaside on Monday.
His motivation? The belief his trip can showcase the power and importance of an often-overlooked route to higher education — one that he almost neglected.
“Though I had always considered community college a second option, it was the only option I could truly afford. But looking back, it was the best decision I could have made,” he said. “I had access to professors with at least master’s degrees who were well-trained and had gifts in their subject areas.”
Along the way, Rojas-Galván intends to stop at each of Oregon’s 17 community colleges. He hopes to meet with professors and college representatives to discuss how he and others may be able to help with various expenses and concerns. He describes the ride as the perfect intersection between his passions for community college and adventure.
Despite the selfless nature of Rojas-Galván’s feat, however, he remains soft-spoken and humble, as if his ride is more of a personal responsibility than a gift.
“I think I’m just an average person. I’m certainly not a gifted athlete,” he said. “Running is my true passion, I wouldn’t even call myself a cyclist.”
Angee Hunt, the director of the college foundation, admires Rojas-Galván’s determination. The fundraising, she said, is perhaps far more crucial to students than one might expect.
“I think people really underestimate just how expensive textbooks can be,” Hunt said. For many students, expenses add up fast.
A 2019 #RealCollege Survey from Temple University that sampled responses from 110 Clatsop students revealed about 63% of the student body had experienced food insecurity, housing insecurity, homelessness or a combination of the three in the past year.
Though the school still managed to raise over $60,000 in an online special appeals campaign this past year — a campaign that helped create the school’s newly-opened food pantry — Hunt still worries the numbers revealed in the 2019 survey could worsen amid the pandemic.
They hope that the money raised from Rojas-Galván’s ride will not only provide supplementary funding for students, but raise awareness of the power and importance of community colleges everywhere.
“We heavily take these institutions for granted. It’s a place where people with so many different passions can come together,” Rojas-Galván said. “I simply ask students and community members to take into account the wealth of knowledge that is available at each and every community college.”
Hunt notes that, whether or not he’d ever acknowledge it, Rojas-Galván remains a role model for the community. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our school, and a great opportunity for Fernando to be an ambassador for not only Clatsop CC, but for community colleges everywhere,” she said.
As Rojas-Galván begins his journey, his next mission is already front of mind. Humbly, he suggests he may run from Brookings to Astoria.