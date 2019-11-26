This week the world will experience king tides, which are the highest tides of the year.
The Oregon King Tides Project, part of the international project, is asking people to send in their photos of the tides to help scientists determine where the water might be when the oceans rise. They hope to use the photos to determine which communities will be affected by rising sea levels.
Project leaders are seeking pictures from all along the coast by familiar landmarks to help show how the height of the waves.
They also want photos of beaches to show how far the tide has come in or out.
They encourage people to also take photos a week after to show the difference between the tides.
Photos can be uploaded on the Oregon King Tides website or posted to social media with the hashtags #orkingtides and #kingtides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.