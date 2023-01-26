Clatsop Community Action will host the annual Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday, part of an outreach effort by social services providers that includes a census of Clatsop County's homeless population.

The event at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center brings together nonprofits, government and faith-based agencies on the North Coast to offer services to the homeless.

Project Homeless Connect
Clothes and other items are available at Project Homeless Connect.

