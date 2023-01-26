Clatsop Community Action will host the annual Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday, part of an outreach effort by social services providers that includes a census of Clatsop County's homeless population.
The event at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center brings together nonprofits, government and faith-based agencies on the North Coast to offer services to the homeless.
Clatsop Community Action also uses the event to complete the bulk of the point-in-time count, an annual census of the county's homeless population, which is used to help determine funding from the state and federal governments to address homelessness.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, said the event will be scaled back by about half due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said the roughly 20 participating agencies work directly with the homeless population.
The services offered will include transportation to the event, medical screenings, support applying for the Oregon Health Plan, immunizations and coronavirus vaccines, haircuts, warm meals and clothing.
Volunteers will be made up of students from Clatsop Community College's nursing program.
The event is sponsored by the county, the Oregon Health Authority, Providence Seaside Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.
"Without their willingness to help us fund Project Homeless Connect, we wouldn't be able to do it," Matthews said.
She hopes the point-in-time count this year will be more meaningful and complete than in years past.
Matthews noted that since the start of the pandemic, there has been less participation from some school districts and partner agencies that have historically helped complete the count.
She estimates that about 75% of the homeless population has been counted through the pandemic, which she bases on the number of people Clatsop Community Action serves.
The agency operates the regional food bank and helps provide housing, energy assistance and other critical services to low-income people.
"Our social service team of 12 people are trying to do the best they can to have as accurate count as possible," Matthews said. "However, we are only 12 for Clatsop County."
She hopes that by next year, there will be a group of agencies in place committed to collecting a more complete and accurate count.
Clatsop County has had among the highest rates of homelessness in the state.