A fish passage project outside of Astoria aims to reconnect key wild fish species with prime habitat that has long been difficult — if not impossible — for them to reach without human help.

The North Fork Klaskanine River is the first major watershed that salmonids and lamprey returning from the ocean encounter in the lower Columbia River estuary. It is a tributary that spills into Youngs Bay, which flows into the mighty Columbia beyond.

Fish

Fall Chinook salmon returned to a state hatchery on the North Fork Klaskanine River near Olney. A recently completed fish passage project just beyond will open up more habitat to wild fish.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

