Several waterfront property owners pushed back Monday night against proposed amendments to Astoria city codes that will guide future development along the Columbia River.
Jim Knight, executive director of the Port of Astoria, objected to proposals by the City Council that would more strictly limit development in the Bridge Vista section of the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan. The area stretches from Portway Street to Second Street and includes Port property.
The city has not engaged the Port in discussions about new codes that could restrict what the Port hopes to develop in its ongoing effort to create new jobs, Knight said.
Following public outcry over the city’s approval of a new four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites off Second Street, the City Council has discussed possible amendments to Bridge Vista, including a height limit of 28 feet for new buildings.
The City Council’s goal on Monday was to weigh draft codes for the downtown Urban Core area, the final piece of the riverfront plan, which was originally intended to be more densely developed. The Planning Commission is still in the process of crafting the codes.
The draft Urban Core codes include stricter height limitations for new buildings near the shoreline and do not allow the development of hotels or motels overwater, among other things.
A majority of the City Council has sought to limit large development along the waterfront, and has been adamant that Astoria does not need more hotels, especially on the shoreline. At the same time, city councilors said Monday that they were sympathetic to the property owners’ concerns and want to make sure they are included in the discussion.
Steve Fick, who operates Fishhawk Fisheries at the base of Fourth Street, asked for flexibility. Fick said he has no desire for the whole waterfront to be developed, but he asked, as he has at previous meetings, that city leaders “not put ourselves in a box.”
City councilors used Monday’s discussion of the draft Urban Core codes as another opportunity to discuss their views on riverfront development.
But with property owners’ concerns in mind, city councilors told staff they were open to providing a variety of exceptions for existing waterfront and overwater buildings in the Urban Core while not breaking the intent of the codes.
For example, a large state building off Marine Drive between Fourth and Fifth streets that houses state child welfare and self-sufficiency offices is already at the maximum 30,000 square feet allowed. The state had hoped to expand the building, but under the draft Urban Core codes would not be allowed to do so. If they can’t expand, it is likely they would move the offices out of the city, said planning consultant Rosemary Johnson.
It is important to keep those services and jobs in Astoria, Mayor Bruce Jones said. He didn’t see any issue with providing an exception that allows the building to expand out towards Marine Drive, since “the building already blocks a significant portion of the view.”
City Councilor Joan Herman was in favor of providing exceptions to marine-related businesses in keeping with a desire to preserve a working waterfront in the Urban Core.
The Planning Commission plans to hold a public hearing on proposed Urban Core codes in late May. The codes could be back in front of the City Council for review in July.
