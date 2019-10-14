Clatsop County taxpayers will receive property tax statements for the 2019-20 tax year this week.
The statements account for $90.9 million. The money will pay for county government services, city services, education, the Port of Astoria and rural fire and other special districts.
The amount is an 8% increase from last year due to several factors, including the 3% increase in assessed value on most properties, value due to new construction activity and new or increased taxing district levies and bonds.
Tax payments are due by Nov. 15 to receive the 3% early payment discount.
Property tax payments will no longer be processed by local banks. Send all property tax payments to the Clatsop County Tax Collector at 820 Exchange St. Suite 210 in Astoria. Or pay online at bit.ly/2IPXjhM.
