After sorting out issues around parking, the Astoria Planning Commission has signed off on a new riverfront hotel project in Uniontown.

Ganesh Sonpatki, the owner of Param Hotel Corp., which operates the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, plans to build a 46-room hotel at the former NW Natural property near the Astoria Bridge.

Riverfront hotel
A valet service is planned for a proposed riverfront hotel at the former NW Natural property off Marine Drive.

