The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments on potential rule changes for the Nehalem River Scenic Waterway.
The waterway begins at Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground and ends at the confluence of Cook Creek, near Cougar Valley State Park.
The proposed rules would guide future development within a quarter-mile of the riverbank along the 17 1/2-mile section of river designated as the waterway.
Public comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
To make an online comment visit oregon.gov/oprd/RULES/Pages/Rulemaking%20Notices.aspx.
Written comments can go to Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR., 97301.
Email comments to OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov.
People can deliver comments in person from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 at North County Recreation District, 36155 Ninth St., in Nehalem.
