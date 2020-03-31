The state Public Utility Commission will host a webinar Thursday to take public comment on PacifiCorp’s request to increase electricity rates.
PacifiCorp, which operates locally as Pacific Power, is asking for a 5.4% rate increase worth more than $70 million annually.
PacifiCorp wants to increase residential electric rates by 1.6% starting next year to support a transition toward more renewable energy, along with other investments in wildfire protection, cybersecurity and customer service. Under the proposed filing, an average residential customer who uses 900 kilowatt-hours per month would see their bill increase by just under $7.
The rate increase request is the utility’s first since 2013, was filed prior to the coronavirus crisis and is undergoing a nearly yearlong review by state regulators.
The webinar goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, during which time utility commissioners will take verbal comments. Register in advance at tinyurl.com/PPratecase. The commission will also host a public comment hearing via teleconference on April 13.
Comments can also be submitted by email to puc.hearings@state.or.us, by calling 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404, or by mail to: Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: Administrative Hearings Division – UE 374, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR., 97308-1088.
