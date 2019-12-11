Clatsop County is holding a public informational meeting in January about 2020 select area fisheries.
The presenters will share run size expectations for spring Chinook and solicit public comment for the 2020 winter, spring and summer select area fishery planning process.
The meeting is planned for 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Astoria.
