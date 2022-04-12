TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session and special meeting, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Clatsop Community College Board, 6 p.m., work session, Columbia 219, 1651 Lexington Ave.

Lewis and Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District, 10 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, Conference Room 231, 2001 Marine Drive.

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Astoria School District Board, 7 p.m., (electronic meeting).

THURSDAY

Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.

Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.

Warrenton Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

FRIDAY

Astoria City Council, 9 a.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

