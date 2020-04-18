MONDAY
Knappa School District Board, 5:30 p.m., (video meeting).
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
TUESDAY
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop, 10 Pier 1, Suite 209, (teleconference).
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., regular meeting, 6 p.m., budget meeting, Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., budget committee meeting immediately followed by regular meeting, 1801 S. Franklin.
