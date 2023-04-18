TUESDAY
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Cannon Beach City Council and Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., 2600 Spruce Dr.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Gearhart City Council, 2:30 p.m., executive session, City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Knappa School District Board, 6:30 p.m., Knappa High School library, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.
THURSDAY
Seaside Transportation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
FRIDAY
Astoria City Council, 10 a.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
