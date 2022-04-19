TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Cannon Beach City Council, Design Review Board and Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Gearhart City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting on parks master plan, (electronic meeting).

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Warrenton Urban Renewal Advisory Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Knappa School District Board, 6:30 p.m., Knappa High School library, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.

THURSDAY

Seaside Transportation Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

