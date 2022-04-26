TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, Countywide Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Prairie Cemetery Association of Knappa, 6:30 p.m., annual meeting, 41484 Hillcrest Loop.

WEDNESDAY

Astoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

THURSDAY

Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., 900 Marine Dr., Astoria.

Port of Astoria Marina Advisory Committee, noon, El Tapatio restaurant, 229 W. Marine Dr.

Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce Council, noon, (electronic meeting).

Tags