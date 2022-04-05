TUESDAY

Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m, 1131 Broadway.

Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Warrenton Community Library Board, 6 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Clatsop Community College Board and Foundation, 6 p.m., Columbia 219, 1651 Lexington Ave, Astoria.

Warrenton-Hammond School District Board, 6 p.m., work session, Warrenton High School Library, 1700 S. Main Ave.

Knappa School District Board, 6:30 p.m., work session, Knappa High School Library, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.

Gearhart City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.

THURSDAY

Seaside Parks Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.