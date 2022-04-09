MONDAY

Warrenton Parks Advisory Board, 4 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Port of Astoria Airport Advisory Committee, 4 p.m., terminal building, Astoria Regional Airport, 1110 S.E. Flight Line Dr, Warrenton.

Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session and special meeting, City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave.

Clatsop Community College Board of Education, 6 p.m., work session, Columbia 219, 1651 Lexington Ave.

Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

