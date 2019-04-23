TUESDAY
Clatsop County Human Services Advisory Council, 4 to 5:30 p.m., 800 Exchange St., Room 430.
Port of Astoria Ad-hoc Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Port offices, 10 Pier 1 Suite 209.
Astoria Library Board, 5:30 p.m., Library Flag Room, 450 10th St.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St.
Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, 698 Pacific Way.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
WEDNESDAY
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., special meeting on Tourism and Art Funds guidelines, City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
