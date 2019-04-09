TUESDAY
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Rural Law Enforcement District Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. at Jewell School, 83874 Highway 103.
Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., Columbia Hall Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 7 p.m., main fire station, 34571 Highway 101 Business.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Astoria School Board, 7 p.m., Capt. Robert Gray School third-floor boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
Warrenton-Hammond School District Budget Committee, 6 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
