THURSDAY
Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce Council, noon, Suite 203, 818 Commercial St.
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session on homelessness, Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St.
Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning and Advisory Committee, 1 to 3 p.m., fourth floor, 800 Exchange St.
Warrenton Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
