Public Meetings: Aug. 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAYSunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Avenue Seaside Recreation District Bob Chisholm Community Center Institutes Sunset Empire Park Meeting Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDozens of virus cases reported in county over the weekendOn the Record: Aug. 12, 2021Columbia Memorial Hospital cancels elective surgeries as virus cases riseState discloses virus outbreak at Clatsop Care Health & RehabilitationLil' Sprouts Academy to temporarily close after virus caseNew college board member's death leaves vacancyNew framing business opens in AstoriaDeaths: Aug. 12, 2021Everyday People: Drive, chip, putt — and stretchDeath: Aug. 14, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports