Public Meetings: Aug. 20, 2020 Aug 20, 2020

THURSDAYGearhart Planning Commission, 5 p.m., work session, Gearhart Fire Station, 670 Pacific Way.Seaside Transportation Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
