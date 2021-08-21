Public Meetings: Aug. 21, 2021 Aug 21, 2021 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAYArts Council of Clatsop County, 11 a.m., 800 Exchange St., Suite 430, Astoria.Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Astoria Planning Commission Institutes Recreation District Avenue Seaside Clatsop County Bob Chisholm Community Center Arts Council Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDozens of virus cases reported in county over the weekendState discloses virus outbreaks at Clatsop Care Memory Community, Columbia Memorial HospitalNew college board member's death leaves vacancySurge of virus cases places strain on testingDeaths: Aug. 17, 2021Lil' Sprouts Academy to temporarily close after virus caseEveryday People: Drive, chip, putt — and stretchCounty reports 12th virus deathOn the Record: Aug. 12, 2021Washington state man dies in Highway 30 crash Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports