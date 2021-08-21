TUESDAY

Arts Council of Clatsop County, 11 a.m., 800 Exchange St., Suite 430, Astoria.

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.

Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

