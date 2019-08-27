TUESDAY
Astoria Library Board, 5:30 p.m., Library Flag Room, Astoria Library, 450 10th St.
Astoria City Council, 5:30 p.m., special session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., 225 S. Main Ave.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
WEDNESDAY
Astoria Parks and Recreation Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
THURSDAY
Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning and Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., fourth floor, 800 Exchange St., Astoria.
